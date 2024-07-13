Dupree Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dupree Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after buying an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average is $176.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

