Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

