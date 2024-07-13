Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

