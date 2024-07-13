Eight Capital Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) to Hold

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

