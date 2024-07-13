Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.75

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.75 and last traded at C$22.26, with a volume of 34448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. Insiders have sold a total of 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

