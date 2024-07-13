Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, an increase of 552.6% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 918,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -0.33. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eliem Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.