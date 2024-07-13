Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, an increase of 552.6% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 918,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -0.33. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,696.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,696.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,008,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $49,952,816.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,521,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,323,546.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,518 shares of company stock worth $829,111. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.