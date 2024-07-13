Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

