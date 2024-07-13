Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 626 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.11 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

