Empirical Finance LLC Buys 245 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $292,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

