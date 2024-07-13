Empirical Finance LLC Buys 409 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

