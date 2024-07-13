Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $211.59 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.89.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

