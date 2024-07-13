Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,831 shares of company stock worth $9,261,951 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $253.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

