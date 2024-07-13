Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 59.9% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 257,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $679.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.20 and its 200-day moving average is $650.26.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

