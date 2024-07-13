Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

