Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 749.8% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Visa by 14.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
