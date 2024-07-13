Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 277 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,469,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FedEx by 566.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 342,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average is $258.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

