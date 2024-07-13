Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $49.04 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

