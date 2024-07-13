Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez Sells 8,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

