Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Enel Price Performance

ENLAY stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enel will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

