Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Enel Price Performance
ENLAY stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enel will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enel Cuts Dividend
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
Recommended Stories
