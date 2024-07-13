Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $7,695,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

