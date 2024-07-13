EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 887,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

