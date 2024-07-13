EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.89 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

