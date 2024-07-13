EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IMUC stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
About EOM Pharmaceuticals
