EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IMUC stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

