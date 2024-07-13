Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.15.

TSE ERO opened at C$31.18 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.73.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

