ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.01.

ESS Tech stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls bought 42,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 196,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,285 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

