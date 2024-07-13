Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $194.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

