Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $454.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $457.00 to $454.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Shares of EG opened at $381.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

