Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,150 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Everi worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Everi by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $8.63 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $725.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

