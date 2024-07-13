Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Down 4.4%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 19,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 111,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

EVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

