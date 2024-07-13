Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,588.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,401.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,288.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $808.49 and a one year high of $1,605.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

