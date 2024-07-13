Fastenal (FAST) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on August 23rd

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $65.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

