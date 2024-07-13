Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 315.91 ($4.05), with a volume of 225780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.50 ($4.04).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,879.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.07.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

