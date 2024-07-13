First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.82

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 82362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 175,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172,047 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.