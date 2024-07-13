First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.82

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 82362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $732.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
