First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 1,362.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,115,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 298,650 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FTRI opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $179.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1896 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

