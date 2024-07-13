First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 84,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FIIG stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

