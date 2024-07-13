First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 536.0% in June

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 536.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FAD opened at $126.33 on Friday. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $127.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $208.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

