Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of FND stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

