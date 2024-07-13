Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 20,605 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $102,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 2,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 370.0% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $498.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Several research firms have commented on META. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

