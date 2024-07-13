Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLNC. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.94.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.54 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

