Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBIN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.89.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 620,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.