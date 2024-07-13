FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.43

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 94845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in FOX by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FOX by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 284,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

