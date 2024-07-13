Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

