Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.45.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRU

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.6 %

FRU stock opened at C$14.12 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.