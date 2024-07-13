Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Freshworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,485.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $44,919,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

