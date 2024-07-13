Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,415,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 704,857 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,255,000. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,801,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

FYBR opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

