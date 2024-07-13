Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 704,857 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

