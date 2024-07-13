Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,171 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in RPC by 198.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 82,293 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth $156,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RPC by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,998,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

RPC Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RES opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

RPC Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.