Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

