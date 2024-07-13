Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

