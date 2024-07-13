Gallacher Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Costamare by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Costamare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Costamare by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Costamare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Costamare Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CMRE opened at $15.17 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Costamare Company Profile

Further Reading

